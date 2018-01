MIAMI (WSVN) - Assistant Chief Jorge Colina will be taking over the Miami Police Department later this month.

The 28-year veteran said he hopes to reduce gun violence in the city when he becomes police chief.

Colina will replace Chief Rodolfo Llanes, who plans to retire in March.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.