SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager who was rescued from the rubble moments after the Surfside collapse reunited with the first responders who saved him.

Jonah Handler reunited with the first responders and pictures were posted on the GoFundMe set up by his father, Neil Handler.

Neil said Jonah is recovering from his injuries.

Video and pictures of Jonah being pulled from the rubble the night of the collapse have been seen nationwide.

Jonah’s mother, 54-year-old Stacie Fang, tragically did not survive the collapse.

