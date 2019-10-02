JMH: Teen who saved mother, son swimming off Virginia Key has died

MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenager who heroically saved a mother and her son at a sandbar off Virginia Key and was left hospitalized has died, according to a spokesperson at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Seventeen-year-old Cristian Burgos succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning, hospital officials said.

Burgos was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center on Monday afternoon after he rescued a 9-year-old boy and tried to swim out to his 25-year-old mother in the waters of Historical Virginia Key Beach.

He was a senior at Booker T. Washington High School and was admired by his classmates.

Several students visited the hospital on Tuesday with homemade banners to show their support for Burgos and his family.

“He was able to save the lives of two people while putting his own life at stake,” said school principal William Aristide. “No other better way to describe him other than the word ‘Hero.’”

