JMH technician released from hospital after 9-month battle with COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - A technician who has worked at Jackson Memorial Hospital for over a decade has just been released from the hospital after a vigorous nine-month fight with COVID-19.

Rosa Felipe, 41, contracted the virus back in March and was finally released from the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

She has worked as a technician at JMH for 15 years.

Felipe had underlying health issues and had to spend two months in the intensive care unit.

She has spent the last six months re-learning how to walk and dress herself, and officials said she may lose part of her fingers due to the severe lack of oxygen.

7News cameras were there as she used a walker to make her way out of the hospital to head home.

Although she was wearing a face mask, it was clear she was smiling as nurses walked alongside her.

At one point she broke down and cried.

“The only thing that I can tell you is that this is real,” she said as she cried. “Corona is real but what’s more real is the love that I’ve received here, the dedication from my doctors and all the staff here, my therapists Natalie, Alexa, Alex, Nicole, everybody here is amazing.”

She also praised her employer for the treatment she received there.

“My doctor, Dr. Shapiro, she fought for me from day one and I don’t think I would have gotten this far if I wasn’t at this rehabilitation center. As an employee, and now as a patient, I can tell you Jackson is the best and it gave me a fighting chance,” Felipe said.

She also went on to thank her family and best friend for not giving up on her.

“I’m overcome with emotion because I didn’t think I was going to make it,” Felipe said.

She also had a message for the general public.

“It’s serious,” Felipe said. “Put on your masks. If you don’t want to put it on for you, put it on for other people who are more vulnerable. Put on your masks, wash your hands, maintain social distance, do your part. This has been hard.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.