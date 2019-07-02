JMH, MDFR officials share July 4th safety tips amid firework concerns

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Local first responders and medical professionals said revelers should leave fireworks to the professionals, but as South Floridians prepare to celebrate Independence Day, there are measures they can take to stay safe.

Officials with Jackson Health System and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue addressed their concerns during a news conference on Tuesday.

“We will see fingers fractured. We will see fingers blown off. We will see faces burned. We will see hands burned,” said Dr. Nicholas Namias, a burn and trauma surgeon at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“In 2018 alone, we had over 9,100 cases reported in emergency rooms due to burns and firework-related injuries. That’s about 250 cases per day,” said MDFR Inspector Ozzy Norat.

Officials issued a warning and the following safety tips to keep safe during the holiday celebrations:

Buy fireworks from approved vendors.

Light fireworks on a flat surface.

Have a water bucket, hose or fire extinguisher nearby.

“Basically, practice safe firework shooting,” said Norat.

Even sparklers, which are popular with children, can be dangerous. They seem easy to use, but experts said they can burn up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit and can burn through metal and glass.

“A child grabbing a sparkler can get a third-degree burn to the hand in seconds,” said Namias.

A demonstration using a child mannequin conveyed just how much damage a small firework can inflict in a split second.

Less than two weeks ago, two children in Pompano Beach, ages 8 and 9, suffered second-degree burns while playing with an illegal homemade fireworks device known as an onion bomb.

According to MDFR, a lot of the injuries happen when people try to re-light fireworks that aren’t working properly.

“There’s no need for that. Once a firework doesn’t work or it’s been shot off, just turn it off, dump it in a bucket of water,” said Norat. “Never throw it away in the trash. It could reignite and start a fire.”

Even with these tips, officials would prefer revelers leave the fireworks to the experts.

“Go see a fireworks show that’s done professionally and enjoy that. Don’t do it at home,” said Namias.

