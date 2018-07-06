Jackson Memorial employee arrested, accused of sending bomb threat to hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to the recent threat at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Miami-Dade Police said 22-year-old, Juvane Hylton, an employee at JMH, was taken into custody Friday.

Hylton is accused of phoning in a bomb threat at the hospital last Friday, June 29, prompting a massive police response and evacuations.

He’s being charged with false reporting of a bomb or explosive and misuse of 911 emergency communications.

