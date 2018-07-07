MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of threatening Jackson Memorial Hospital last week appeared in bond court, Saturday.

Juvane Raheem Hylton was charged with false reporting of a bomb or explosive and misuse of 911 emergency communications. He will have to post a $12,500 dollar bond to be released from jail.

The 22-year-old, who worked as a secretary at the hospital, was arrested Friday.

According to investigators, Hylton called Miami-Dade’s non-emergency line from a patient’s room on June 29 and threatened to kill doctors and nurses.

The hospital was placed on lockdown until officers gave the all clear.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.