DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida car dealership kicked off a multimillion-dollar renovation at its Deerfield Beach headquarters.

JM Family Enterprises held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday. President and CEO Brent Burns said the company’s $150 million renovation and expansion project is designed to make their headquarters a place their employees will love.

“We’re preparing for the future by investing in this community and enabling our associates to be able to maximize their potential by having a campus that they truly want to come and work,” he said. “[They will want to] deliver and collaborate and be as innovative and agile as we’ll need to be, so that we’re as successful in the next 50 years as we were in the first 50.”

The company is aiming to finish the project in about three years. Once complete, it will feature a sports facility, health facility and many other amenities.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.