Jewelry stolen from elderly woman’s Lauderdale-by-the-Sea home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief took advantage of an elderly lady, getting away with containers full of jewelry at her Lauderdale-by-the-Sea home.

Surveillance video captures the perpetrator breaking into the victim’s house near Commercial Boulevard and Ocean Drive while she was asleep in her bedroom, back in January.

He walked away carrying containers full of jewelry.

Police believe the robber is behind multiple break-ins in Fort Lauderdale.

If you know anything that could help police with these recent burglaries, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

