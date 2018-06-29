Jewelry robbers arrested during Fort Lauderdale sting operation

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men accused of ripping off women wearing high-end jewelry in Fort Lauderdale are behind bars.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 48-year-old Rodney Jackson and 28-year-old Deshazior Straker stole $300,000 worth in jewelry over two months, and it’s all part of a larger crime circle.

Investigators in court said the duo targeted women who were alone, driving expensive vehicles and wearing high-end jewelry.

In order to catch the men, an undercover officer posed as a civilian, wore a diamond ring and a tennis bracelet and drove a Range Rover in Fort Lauderdale. The crooks took the bait.

They followed the officer as she ran errands at a Home Depot, at a nearby Starbucks and a library in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Jackson and Straker then made their move as the officer left the library. When they demanded her jewelry, a team of officers made the arrests.

According to the arrest report, Jackson said, “Give it up. Give it up.”

When he realized it was a sting operation, he tried to flee. Straker also tried to flee.

Both were taken into custody and put behind bars on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.