MIAMI (WSVN) - Royal Caribbean’s Jewel of the Seas returned to PortMiami Sunday morning, it’s final stop for the rest of the month.

The company cancelled sailing for the Jewel and three other ships due to COVID-related circumstances.

Symphony of the Seas also made its return to PortMiami Saturday.

Royal Caribbean said that all ships on pause will resume voyages in February, March and April.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.