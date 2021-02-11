JetBlue’s 1st arrival to MIA receives water cannon salute as airline expands service

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - JetBlue received a warm welcome at Miami International Airport as the airline’s first arrival landed on its runways.

The airline’s first arrival at the airport was greeted with a water cannon salute and giveaways to first-time passengers.

Thursday is JetBlue’s 21st birthday, and it was set as the starting date for its expansion to MIA.

The expansion includes service to four cities in the U.S.: Newark, Los Angeles, New York-JFK, and Boston.

