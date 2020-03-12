Report: JetBlue passenger at Palm Beach International Airport tests positive for coronavirus

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews have reportedly confirmed a passenger aboard a plane that landed at Palm Beach International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to WPTV, the JetBlue flight landed just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday after flying out from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

A medical incident was initially called in, and after the plane landed it remained at the tarmac instead of moving toward the gate.

Passengers were let off the aircraft and the area where they deplaned was sterilized.

PBFR officials reportedly confirmed a positive coronavirus case to WPTV on Thursday morning.

The Florida Department of Health and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews are reportedly on scene evaluating the situation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.