JetBlue offers free flights to family members of shooting victims traveling to Parkland

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - JetBlue is offering free flights to Parkland for the family members of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“We want to do our part to help the community, and support South Florida through this difficult time,” JetBlue said on their company blog.

Hi, Ashlee! We’re focusing on reuniting family members that were directly affected by this tragedy. You can find additional details here: https://t.co/ecdyscoIJT. 💙 — JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) February 17, 2018

JetBlue says volunteers can be found in the Family Assistance Center to book free air travel for victims’ families traveling to Parkland.

JetBlue also announced that they will partnering with the Florida Panthers to host a blood drive on Thursday at the BB&T Center in Sunrise from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, call 1-800-JETBLUE.

