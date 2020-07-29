JetBlue deploys UV light cleaning robot to clean planes at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - JetBlue is using new technology which they said will help make their planes safer in the era of COVID-19.

The airline announced they are using a new ultraviolet light system to help clean and sanitize the plane in between flights.

“In clinical studies, ultraviolet light has been found to be capable of significantly reducing certain viruses and bacteria when properly applied at prescribed levels,” Honeywell said in a press release. “The Honeywell UV Cabin System can traverse an aircraft cabin in less than 10 minutes, and JetBlue will be gauging the system’s place in its operation, while continuing other cleaning methods.”

JetBlue got eight devices from Honeywell, and the devices are now being tested out as part of a 90-day pilot program at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport.

“The Honeywell UV Cabin System is roughly the size of an aircraft beverage cart and has UV-C light arms that extend over the top of seats and sweep the cabin to treat aircraft surfaces,” a press release reads. “Properly applied, UV-C lights can deliver doses that clinical studies have found to be capable of reducing various viruses and bacteria, including SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV. ”

Studies are currently underway involving UV-C light and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

“Preliminary results from studies performed by Boston University and a consortium of Italian medical and academic professionals report that UV-C light can inactivate the virus at prescribed dosages in the lab,” Honeywell said, adding that additional studies are underway for other environments.

