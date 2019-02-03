MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A ride on a personal watercraft took a terrifying turn for a man off Miami Beach.

According to Miami Beach Police, the 21-year-old victim was riding a Jet Ski when he hit a boat near Monument Island, Sunday morning.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews transported the man to Ryder Trauma Center with a serious head injury. He is listed in stable condition.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials are investigating the crash.

