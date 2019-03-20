Jeopardy looking for contestants in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Are you looking to be the Jeopardy champion? Well, your chance may be coming up.

According to the Sun Sentinel, the long-running quiz show announced that they will be holding a special online contestant test for South Florida residents on March 27.

Those who pass the test will be entered into a pool for in-person auditions that are going to be held in West Palm Beach in the later months.

The online test will consist of 50 questions and can be taken from a home computer.

To sign up for the test, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.