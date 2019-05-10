Jennifer Beth Turken Heart Award winners receive free bike for acts of kindness

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The winners of the Jennifer Beth Turken Heart Award were honored with a bicycle for their random acts of kindness in Miami Beach.

The students were honored at North Beach Elementary School, Friday.

Recipients received new bicycles to recognize their kindness towards each other.

“This is a family that gives from the heart, and the happiness and the faces of these kids is palpable,” Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said. “All through kindness, through love, through understanding and compassion, so it’s been a great day right here at North Beach Elementary.”

The award is named after Jennifer Turken, a elementary student who passed away from a brain tumor but was known for her kind heart.

Her parents continue to honor her memory.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.