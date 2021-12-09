HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Joe DiMaggio Children Hospital has teamed up with South Florida athletes to spread holiday cheer.

Former Marlins Player Jeff Conine and Panthers Mascot Victor E. Rat passed out hundreds of toys to sick children as part of the hospital’s annual event.

The holiday gifts included custom-made cancer bears, each wearing a Sasha Barcub jersey that was given to pediatric cancer patients.

“It’s so near and dear to our hearts, and to be able to come out here and help all the kids that are not able to go home for Christmas. Make it a bit more Christmasy even though they are here at the hospital,” said Former Major League Baseball Player Jeff Conine.

Conine said that he has been working with the hospital for 28 years.

The toys were gifted from three South Florida companies: Jazwares and Just Play in Sunrise and Boca Raton-based Basic Fun.

