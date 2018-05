NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car collided with a dirt bike in Northwest Miami-Dade, Thursday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene along Northwest 119th Street and 27th Avenue where officials say the Jeep collided with the dirt bike.

The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene.

Police have yet to confirm the dirt bike rider’s condition.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.