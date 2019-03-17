JDRF hosts annual One Walk in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - JDRF, a nonprofit organization that funds Type 1 diabetes research, hosted its annual One Walk event in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Participants and sponsors raised money to combat Type 1 diabetes and to search for a cure, Saturday.

The walk is the largest Type 1 diabetes charity in the world that is dedicated to improving the future for those living with the disease.

7’s own Help Me Howard team, Patrick Fraser and legal expert Howard Finkelstein, participated in the event.

