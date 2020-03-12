Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival postponed amid coronavirus concerns

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A popular event in Miami Gardens has been postponed amid concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus.

Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival will no longer take place this weekend.

In an interview early Thursday morning, Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert announced that a state of emergency was declared in the area resulting in the postponement of the event.

JITG 2020 is postponed until further notice. Go to https://t.co/wNLNe1bi5c for more information. https://t.co/7fdP3vxnuT — Oliver Gilbert (@Ogilbert) March 12, 2020

Gilbert also said that there will be cancellations of the city’s ancillary events, their poetry contest, the Women’s Impact Luncheon as well as their Open Night Party.

The event was scheduled to take place at Hard Rock Stadium both Saturday and Sunday.

