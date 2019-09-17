Jason Taylor Foundation treats South Florida students to shopping spree

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sixty students from Miami-Dade and Broward County were offered a shopping spree at an Old Navy in Davie, thanks to the Jason Taylor Foundation.

Former Miami Dolphins defensive end Jason Taylor hosted the event on Monday and gave each child $300 to spend at the store.

“There’s kids here that have a major need and then there’s also kids here that know people that have a need. That’s really cool to see sometimes, when they try to serve somebody else,” said Taylor.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer was joined by Udonis Haslem from the Miami Heat as well as current and former Dolphins players. Some Florida Panthers players also stopped by to take part in the event.

7News’ own Donovan Campbell, Vivian Gonzalez and Alex DeArmas helped students pick out clothes, shoes and accessories.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.