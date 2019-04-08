Jason Taylor Foundation teams up with South Florida businesses in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Jason Taylor Foundation teamed up with South Florida businesses to host a block party in Miami.

Hoffman’s Chocolates, The Fountain and Lime Fresh Mexican Grill participated in the celebration on Sunday.

The party had a street art competition, performances and henna tattoos.

Part of the proceeds from the day’s event will go to the Jason Taylor Foundation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.