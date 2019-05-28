Janitor accused of sneaking gun into secured area at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A janitor is now behind bars after he was accused of sneaking a gun into a secured area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to federal investigators, 27-year-old Mikenson Regis hid a bag containing a 9mm handgun, a loaded magazine and a box of ammunition with 33 rounds in the drop ceiling of a janitor closet in Terminal 3.

A construction worker made the alarming discovery hours after Regis hid the gun on May 21.

News of the breach comes two years after an armed gunman killed five people inside baggage claim at Terminal 1.

Court documents stated that surveillance video captured Regis arriving at work with a blue bag, the same bag investigators would later find inside the janitor closet.

Federal agents said Regis, a contracted employee with Sunshine Cleaning Systems, swiped his employee badge to access the secured area and avoided the security checkpoints.

7News spoke with a relative of Regis at his former home in Pompano Beach. She described her past interactions with the 27-year-old as odd.

“I used to always try to keep my distance away from him,” said the relative, who did not want to be identified. “Secretive at times, sometimes he’d go inside his room and wouldn’t come out at times. I think at times, for me, I think he was very awkward.”

Sunshine Cleaning Systems released a statement that read in part, “Sunshine is fully cooperating in this investigation. Sunshine has over 400 employees working at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Our employees have always been trained in the security protocols, and they have done an outstanding job in keeping the airport clean for over 33 years.”

Airport officials said they are also cooperating with the investigation and that their top priority is the safety and security of passengers and employees.

Meanwhile, Regis will remain behind bars. A federal judge will determine whether or not to grant him bond on Friday.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.