MIAMI (WSVN) - Forty-five years ago, Miami residents experienced a snow day.

Back on January 19, 1977, South Floridians woke up to temperatures in the low 30’s.

Headlines from then read, ‘The Day It Snowed in Miami.’

It has not happened since.

