James S. Rickards Middle School students to finish school year at Broward College North

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Students who attend a Fort Lauderdale school will switch to a different campus after a roof on campus collapsed.

Starting Wednesday, students from James S. Rickards Middle School will finish the rest of the school year at Broward College’s North Campus.

In March, the roof caved in at the school’s media center.

Fortunately, no one was in the building at the time, but those who were on campus said they were shaken up and evacuated with no injuries.

Some students had been learning remotely due to COVID-19 concerns.

