Jaguar gets general exam, visits dentist at Zoo Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A jaguar has received a general physical examination and an in-depth dental clean at Zoo Miami.

Veterinarians put the 9-year-old, 144-pound jaguar — named Adonia — to sleep, so they could perform blood work, X-rays and clean the big cat’s teeth, Tuesday.

Doctors said the exams are the only way to discover any illness or disease in wild animals.

