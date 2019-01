The former City Hall building in Jacksonville came crumbling down within seconds but not without complications.

After being there for almost 60 years, the 15-story building was destroyed on Sunday.

However, the building’s explosion caused window damage to other buildings in the surrounding area as well as car alarms to go off.

