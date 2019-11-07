Jacksonville Sheriff: Mother of missing 5-year-old girl no longer cooperating with investigators

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida sheriff said the mother of a missing 5-year-old girl is no longer cooperating with investigators.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, Brianna Williams (no relation), the mother of 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams, is no longer cooperating with investigators in Taylor’s disappearance.

“Initially, Taylor’s mother, Brianna Williams, was cooperative with the investigation. She has since chosen to stop cooperating with us,” the sheriff said.

The sheriff said Brianna Williams was the last person to see Taylor.

Officials said Brianna Williams initially told detectives that she discovered Taylor missing from her bedroom when she woke up Wednesday morning and found her back door unlocked.

“We were talking to her about some inconsistencies in her statement, and that’s when she chose to stop cooperating with us,” the sheriff said.

Deputies continue to search for Taylor and are now asking for anyone who has seen Taylor and her mother together in Jacksonville in the last six months to contact them.

If you have any information on Taylor’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

