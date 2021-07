JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A man from Jacksonville got a huge reward after picking up around his house.

Fifty-four-year-old Kenneth Morgan was cleaning his house over the weekend when he found an old Powerball ticket from April.

He checked the numbers and it happened to be a $1 million winning ticket.

Morgan claimed his prize and said he still is in shock.

