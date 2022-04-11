(WSVN) - A terrifying moment happened at a Florida fair when a worker was trapped under a ride.

Video showed a Clay County Fair worker being pinned between two sections of the “Hydra” ride last Friday.

“I was so scared that I passing out three times. I thought I was going to die,” said Davontai Lee

When the ride stopped, Lee said he was trying to get a hat someone lost during the ride. Moments later, Lee said his life flashed before his eyes.

“I put my hand [out], let it stay down do not lift the bottom up. When I got close to go down to get the hat, I heard it say it lifted up and it pushed me in my stomach and everything and it clamped me,” said Lee.

Lee is still in the hospital with several injuries.

“I have a big bruise on my stomach, a big bruise on my back, marks on my arms, everything,” said Lee.

According to the sheriffs office, Lee was stuck for about 15 minutes and they said the ride itself was not the cause.

“Long story short the operator was trying to do a good deed and he had bad timing,” said a Clayton County officer. “The ride was operating as it should. Exactly how and what he did is still under investigation.”

Lee claimed that another operator brought the floor pieces up into his body and said the person was new to that specific ride. Lee said it could have been much worse and is thankful he survived.

“I’m very blessed to be alive, I’m very blessed to be here with my family and tell them I love, tell my two daughters that I love them,” said Lee.

Lee said he has worked at the fair for about nine years but does not think he will return. Lee will also be taking legal action.

