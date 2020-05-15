Jackson Memorial Hospital turned into virtual dance floor as celebrities give their thanks

MIAMI (WSVN) - Medical heroes were honored at Jackson Memorial Hospital Friday with a dance party.

In honor of National Hospital Week, health care workers were shown appreciation by various celebrities at a D.J. show.

One nurse at JMH said, “It feels good. The staff are excited, as you can see. With everything that’s going on and dealing with COVID-19, and the hours everyone’s been putting in, this has been an opportunity for everyone to feel appreciated.”

To celebrate, the hospital’s grounds were transformed into a dance floor.

Marie Severe, the Associate Vice President of Administration at the hospital, said, “Even though we don’t get to celebrate with everyone altogether, we can do it virtually. So far, it’s been a success.”

Carlos A. Migoya, the President and CEO of Jackson Health, said, “No matter if you’re an employee that’s 22 years of age, or an employee 70 years of age, we’re all rocking today, and everybody’s having a great time.”

The virtual concert could be seen on monitors outside and throughout the hospital.

Gloria Estefan, Pat Riley and Flo Rida all made virtual appearances.

Flo Rida said from a studio, “I just want to give a big shout out to all the doctors and nurses at Jackson Health System. I look forward to all of us coming together once again.”

Roy Hawkins Jr., Executive Officer of JMH, said, “These men and women are heroes. They deserve a hero’s appreciation.”

Medical staff members even got creative with a mask design contest.

Liz Mac, a nurse at JMH, said, “I think it’s just nice to see plateauing in the community with numbers, and we’re able to enjoy more time together.”

National Hospital week comes to a close Friday, but the medical professionals will remember their unique celebratory experience for years to come.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.