Jackson Memorial Hospital on lockdown amid threat

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have placed a building at Jackson Memorial Hospital on lockdown as a precaution.

According to a tweet from University of Miami Police, officers have placed the West Wing of the hospital, located at Northwest 16th Street and 12th Avenue, on lockdown after the building received a shooting threat.

MEDICAL CAMPUS – Police activity at JMH West Wing Building on 07/02. Builiding is on lockdown. Avoid the area. — UMPolice (@UMPolice) July 2, 2018

Officers could be spotted surrounding the scene.

This threat comes after a man was arrested Friday after a threat was made to the same hospital.

