Jackson Memorial Hospital nurse dies from coronavirus

MIAMI (WSVN) - A nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami has died from the coronavirus.

The nurse is the third fatality from the disease in Miami-Dade County.

A press release from the hospital read: “Our Jackson Health System family is mourning the death of longtime Jackson nurse Araceli Buendia Ilagan, who recently died from complications of COVID-19. Araceli dedicated nearly 33 years of her life treating some of our most critically ill patients. During her long and storied career, she also mentored and trained other nurses, and was a champion for the profession. As we battle this global public health crisis, caregivers throughout the world are bravely serving on the frontlines, often putting their patients’ lives before theirs. These medical professionals – people like Araceli – are the true heroes, and we salute them all.”

