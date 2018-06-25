MIAMI (WSVN) - Jackson Memorial Hospital celebrated 100 years of providing medical care to South Florida with a special ceremony.

Monday marks 100 years since the Miami hospital first opened its doors. Organizers invited current and former employees to celebrate a century in the community.

“I’m very proud to have such a wonderful hospital that has grown over the years and has become the wonderful institution that we have today,” said Dr. James Jackson Hutson Jr., the great-grandson of JMH founder James M. Jackson.

“I never thought I would live to see this day, that we will have all of these great things happening here,” said former JMH nurse Thelma Gibson, “and now that things have been integrated, I tell everybody about Jackson.”

Along with a day of fun, participants buried a time capsule containing 16 items that represent the hospital’s history and evolution.

The hospital plans to open the time capsule 100 years from now, in 2118.

