Jackson Health will temporarily resume vaccination program for children 12 to 15 pending CDC approval

MIAMI (WSVN) - Local medical facilities are developing plans for delivering doses of the coronavirus vaccine to pediatric patients now that the Food and Drug Administration has authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to15.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention will meet on Wednesday to discuss whether or not they agree with the FDA’s approval.

The Federal Vaccine Advisory Committee is reviewing the data and will make any additional recommendations.

As of now, those 16 years and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine. On Monday, the FDA approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine in people as young as 12.

At Jackson Health, they said once the CDC approves the use of the vaccine, they will temporarily resume their vaccination program. Appointments will be required.

Experts said this is a critical move forward to protect children before they start classes in the fall.

About 2,200 children participated in the Pfizer trials. The results were favorable and showed it was 100% effective in preventing disease and hospitalizations.

“It’s challenging to decide what is best for them, understanding the benefit of the vaccine versus the risk of getting COVID in the community,” said Pediatric Associates Dr. Mona Amin. “We know, for children, that the risk is low for complications, but it’s not no risk, right? Low risk is not no risk, and when it’s your child who has a complication from an illness, you are going to feel a little worse about that, so we want to promote this vaccine because we want to protect children. We want to bring them back together.”

The vote is expected to take place on Wednesday afternoon.

