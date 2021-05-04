Jackson Health updates COVID-19 visitation policies to allow 1 healthy visitor at a time

MIAMI (WSVN) - Jackson Health System has updated the rules to their COVID-19 visitation policy.

Starting Wednesday, patients will be allowed visits from one healthy visitor at a time.

Morning visits will go from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and evening visits will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Visitors must be 18 years or older.

Despite the new access, the hospital said — if possible — they still prefer friends and family members to continue participating in virtual visits.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.