Jackson Health System to begin vaccinating at-risk residents 16 and older

MIAMI (WSVN) - Jackson Health System has announced they will begin vaccinating Florida residents age 16 and older with severe health conditions that make them vulnerable to the virus.

Later today, we will announce the opening of our online appointment portal via our social platforms: Twitter and Instagram. — Jackson Health System (@JacksonHealth) March 8, 2021

The hospital announced that beginning Tuesday, they will begin vaccinating Florida residents who fall into the following categories:

65 years or older.

50 to 64 years old with an ID showing you are school-site personnel at a K-12 school, a sworn law enforcement officer, or a firefighter.

18 years or older, and attest that your physician recommended you receive the vaccine due to your high-risk condition (no documentation needed).

16-17 years old, you must attest that your physician recommended you receive the vaccine due to your high-risk condition. No documentation or proof needed. You are required to have a parent or legal guardian with you at your appointment to provide consent.

Jackson said they will open their online appointment portal Monday so people can schedule their vaccinations.

