MIAMI (WSVN) - Jackson Health System will start administering booster shots on Tuesday.

Starting at 10:30 a.m., employees will be able to get their booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

The booster shot administration follows the FDA and CDC’s recommendation to give healthcare workers and people 65 and older additional protection.

The shots will be administered through Friday.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.