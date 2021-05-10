Jackson Health System honors healthcare workers for National Hospital Week

(WSVN) - Monday marks the beginning of National Hospital Week, and Jackson Health System showed their appreciation for its healthcare heroes by organizing the All Aboard Jackson Cruise Line World of Thanks Tours.

Frontline workers were celebrated for their work during the pandemic as they started their shifts.

“Hospital Week is a great way to acknowledge them, so this is our welcome to the cruise — the wonderful cruise that we’ve had for the last year and continue to have after this, so we’re very, very happy to have a great week here for Hospital Week for our employees,” said Jackson Health Systems CEO Carlos Migoya.

National Hospital Week was founded almost 100 years ago.

Jackson Health System plans to honor employees throughout the week with parties and prizes via Zoom.

