MIAMI (WSVN) - One of South Florida’s most respected surgeons has scrubbed in for his final time, as he completes his last surgery before he transitions into a new role at the University of Miami.

A round of applause greeted Dr. Barth Green, a highly respected spinal cord injury specialist and neurosurgeon, after he completed his final surgery on Friday.

“I’ve been very blessed in the last 50 years of doing lots of surgeries; I guess, Dr. Levy said 15,000,” Dr. Green said. “I was able to meet a lot of wonderful people and train and teach and learn.”

Dr. Green turned in his scrubs and retires after nearly 50 years of service at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is described as a humanitarian, icon and trailblazer.

Not only is Dr. Green an expert in the operating room, treating thousands of spinal cord injuries, he co-founded the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, the largest of its kind research center in the world, and Shake a Leg, an organization that serves paralyzed boaters. He also helped create a project that improves the health of Haiti’s citizens.

However, his retirement is only a beginning for Dr. Green, who will continue to work at UM, as he transitions into his new role as executive dean for global health at the university.

“The opportunity to help people will be even greater now,” he said. “Without being tied up in the operating room 30 to 40 hours a week, I’ll be out there trying to raise money to improve the facilities where we work.”

Jackson Memorial Hospital has named the surgeon’s lounge in Dr. Green’s name.

