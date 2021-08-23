SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Monday is the last day workers in the Jackson Health System have to receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or follow strict guidelines such as wearing an N-95 mask at all times.

The deadline comes as a small group of employees with Baptist Health gathered across from Baptist Hospital in Kendall to protest the healthcare provider’s Oct. 31 deadline to receive the vaccine.

7News cameras captured demonstrators holding up signs that reads “Stop the mandate” and “Stop medical tyranny.”

Stephany Ferrer, who organized the protest, said friends of hers who work at the hospital are afraid to speak up.

“My message is let your employees have a choice. You praised them when we needed them, and now this is in play, whether you get it or you don’t,” she said. “They went from heroes to villains.”

An email about the Oct. 31 deadline was followed by a petition to make getting the vaccine optional.

At Jackson Health locations, workers who don’t get vaccinated will also not be allowed to eat or drink inside any of their facilities, and any meeting they have to attend will have to be done virtually.

Statewide, COVID hospitalizations hit an all-time high in August.

There are now 17,253 people who have been hospitalized with the virus.

“Our ICU is now full of COVID. We have about 100 and plus patients in the ICU. Most of them continue to be 25 to 45,” said Dr. David De La Zerda, JMH ICU Medical Director and Pulmonologist.

Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale has resorted to using a refrigerated storage unit as a temporary morgue.

The latest developments come as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

“Now that it’s FDA-approved, that will open that door to enforce the vaccination here in Florida,” said De La Zerda.

Over the weekend, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis encouraged an immune system boost called monoclonal antibody treatment.

“Regeneron is the one monoclonal that has shown to be effective against the Delta variant,” he said.

Doctors said there is a short window of time when it is most effective, which is after testing positive and before symptoms grow severe.

The treatment is available for children as young as 12.

Numbers from the Department of Health and Human Services show a drop of 25% in administered COVID tests while cases and hospitalizations continue to increase. Deaths have also more than doubled.

“It’s really hard to see people die and to see families die, because we’ve had husbands and wives and parents and kids that have come in here,” Janet Trumper-Whitney of Memorial Hospital Pembroke said. “It’s really overwhelming emotionally, and I wish people would just get vaccinated.”

“You choose not to get vaccine, you choose to maybe go to the ICU,” said De La Zerda. “Around 50% are dying, and this is what we’re seeing with the Delta variant: the mortality is much higher than in previous times, and I cannot fully explain why, but that’s what we’re seeing now.”

The petition being circulated by Baptist Health employees had about 9,000 signatures as of Monday evening.

