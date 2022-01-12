NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Another tractor-trailer is causing heavy traffic delays Wednesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the jackknifed tractor-trailer along the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Northwest 95th Street exit just after 12:30 p.m.

All regular traffic lanes are blocked while the express lanes remain open.

Nearby, an overturned tractor-trailer is causing traffic delays along the Golden Glades Interchange.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.

