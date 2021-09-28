PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A jackknifed tractor-trailer caused traffic delays on Interstate 75 in Pembroke Pines.

The single-vehicle crash happened on the northbound lanes just south of Pines Boulevard, near the overpass for Pembroke Road, at around 10 a.m., Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

Nearly two hours later, the tractor-trailer was removed from the scene and all lanes reopened.

