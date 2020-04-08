Jack & Jill Children’s Center feeding up to 600 families at food distribution in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Charities continue to do all they can to help as groceries remain as one of the top essentials that are needed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jack and Jill’s Children’s Center, located at 1315 W Broward Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale, is among those that have been hosting food distributions in their communities.

Contributions to the event were made by Feeding South Florida and the Salvation Army. Spirit Airlines also donated $20,000 worth of groceries.

Lines were formed at 7 a.m. — three hours before the distributions were set to begin.

Those that attended the food distribution were given vegetables, frozen pulled pork, fruits and juice.

Organizers said they were equipped to provide 600 families of four with groceries that could last up to a week.

“Just trying to spread some hope in our community, really spreading kindness and not the virus,” said Alaina Wartsman of Jack and Jill Children’s Center. “Showing that people are here to help you. There’s already so many food insecure individuals in South Florida, and for a pandemic to hit like this, it just heightens the need even more. We’re just here to just help out and lend a helping hand.”

The distribution will continue until around 1:30 p.m. or until groceries run out.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.