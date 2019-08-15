Jack and Jill Children’s Center to serve over 200 lower income Broward families

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elementary school set to educate hundreds of children has broken ground.

The Jack and Jill Children’s Center celebrated the start of construction of the Madelaine Halmos Academy, Thursday.

The new school will be an expansion of the Early Education Center and will add kindergarten through fifth grade.

“The Case family has been involved in Jack and Jill Center for many years, and we are so excited to now have an elementary school taking you all the way to fifth grade,” said Raquel Case of Rick Case Automotive Group. “That is now coming to Broward County and allowing these children from babies all the way to finish out their elementary school here.”

The school will serve over 220 children from lower-income families.

WSVN is pleased to be a supporter and sponsor of the Jack and Jill Center.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.