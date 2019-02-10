Jack and Jill Children’s Center in Fort Lauderdale hosts oratorical workshop

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Mothers of the Fort Lauderdale chapter of Jack and Jill of America came together to host a free oratorical workshop in Pembroke Pines.

Students learned how to use their voice and make better future for themselves and others at the event, Saturday.

The main focus of the event is to empower African American children around the city.

“Our goal is to really just expose young people to some of the best practices to inspire them to hopefully participate and be willing to speak up to use their voices in this day and age,” said Barcardi Jackson, with the Jack and Jill Children’s Center. “We know young people are the movers and shakers, and actually, they always have been.”

7’s own Robbin Simmons attended and spoke at the event.

After the workshop, the kids got to choose if they want to participate in the center’s upcoming oratorical competition in March.

