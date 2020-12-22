Ivanka Trump to assist at drive-thru food distribution event in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - As the pandemic continues through the holidays, South Florida residents are desperate for some help.

Advisor and daughter to President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, is set to help at a drive-thru food distribution event in Southwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday morning.

The event is being held in the parking lot of the King Jesus Ministry located at 14100 SW 144th Ave.

7News cameras captured organizers and volunteers setting up and gearing up for the arrival of residents.

As part of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farmers for Families Program, several boxes of produce, dairy and meats from local farmers will be distributed.

Several cars could be seen already in line ahead of the start time.

One woman in the line said she has been waiting since 8 p.m., Monday.

“We came 8 o’clock in the night,” said Karla Fuentes. “In front of me, 10 more cars. Ten more people.”

“I lost my job during the pandemic, and we are living really hard times,” said Vivian Lopez who was waiting in line.

The event was set to begin at 9 a.m. but has been delayed.

