Ivanka Trump assists at drive-thru food distribution event in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - As the pandemic continues through the holidays, South Florida residents are desperate for some help.

Advisor and daughter to President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, visited and helped to hand out food at a drive-thru food distribution event in Southwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday morning.

“Merry Christmas!” she said as she loaded a box of food into a recipient’s trunk.

The event is being held in the parking lot of the King Jesus Ministry located at 14100 SW 144th Ave.

7News cameras captured organizers and volunteers setting up and gearing up for the arrival of residents.

As part of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farmers for Families Program, several boxes of produce, dairy and meats bought from struggling farmers will be distributed.

“Anything you name, we have it,” said Food Pantry Director Cassandra Sheppard. “It’s a blessing. We even have diapers, so people are able to come and receive a lot of the things that they need in their families.”

Several cars could be seen in line ahead of the start time.

One woman in the line said she has been waiting since 8 p.m., Monday.

“We came 8 o’clock in the night. We sleep in the car,” said Karla Fuentes. “In front of me, 10 more cars. Ten more people.”

“I lost my job during the pandemic, and we are living really hard times,” said Vivian Lopez who was waiting in line.

Volunteers handed out about 1,000 boxes as of noon.

“It’s a big help for my house, for my neighbor,” said Fuentes. “We can share with everybody.”

The event was set to begin at 9 a.m. but was delayed.

King Jesus Ministry hosts smaller distributions like this every Tuesday and Thursday through the church’s food pantry.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.